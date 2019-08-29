ANN MARIE ESCOUSSE GRIFFIN, age 86, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019, in Conroe, Texas. She was born July 19, 1933, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Edith and George H. Escousse. After graduating Behrman High School in Algiers, she went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Medical Technology from Loyola University. Soon after, she married soon-to-be "Dr." Harold L. Griffin, Sr., whom she met in Houston, Texas, while both pursuing their careers in the medical field.

They moved to Dallas, Texas, and worked at Parkland Hospital where their three children were born. Galveston, Texas, would be their next stop on the map as Dr. Griffin was doing his residency at UTMB. Eventually, his practice and their home base was established in Columbus, Texas. Ann was very active in the community there, serving as den mother to the Cub Scouts and making many dear friends. She later relocated to Conroe, Texas, where the Church of Christ community welcomed her with open arms.

She went on to dedicate her life to, FIRST AND FOREMOST, her children, as well as to her very successful career in the Conroe Hospital System where she utilized her extensive knowledge in Chemistry and Medical Technology to aid in the growth of the Laboratory, as well as the relationships with the doctors and employees she worked with. She became a huge asset to her peers at Sadler Clinic, heading up the Laboratory Department and exhibiting an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She was an active member of Kiwanis and served her community well. Her face, her name and her home became a familiar one as she raised her three children and a village of their friends. Her door was always open -- (literally, LOL) -- and lifelong relationships that were established often resulted in frequent visits long after her children were grown. She was very active in her children's lives, from Little League Baseball and Football, to Cheerleading and Drill Team activities. She loved sports -- from football, baseball and basketball, to ice skating and golf. Her friends and family -- (EVEN THE STORE CLERK) -- knew her children, grandchildren and great-grands were her pride and joy, and she gave ALL of herself to them 'til the end.

She was preceded in death by her brother, George T. Escousse, and her firstborn son, Hal Griffin, Jr. And she was survived by her son, Jeff Griffin, and daughter, Sharon Griffin Hamilton; grandson Joe Peveto; granddaughter Holly Wells and great-grandson Dane Turner; son-in-law John Hamilton and daughter-in-law Donna Griffin; stepchildren, Quincy and Matt Hamilton, Taylor and Jaye Blankenship, and 10 step-greatgrandchildren; cousin, Jesse Doyle, Jr., and wife, Alice; sister-in-law, Carol Haley and husband, Jimmy; nephews Brad and Greg Escousse and Ernie Williams and their families.

She was loved by many and will be forever missed. Her smile and her sweet Southern Charm will be in our hearts forever as we mourn her passing and cherish the memories we had with her. We look forward to the day we will ALL be together again, thanks to Jesus Christ, our Savior.

A special thanks to her caregivers Ruth Blakes and Kebble Edison for the excellent care and support they gave to Ann AND to the family. We were very blessed with help from other sweet friends of the family. Also, thank you to Father Ed and Ms. MaryAnn Flannery of St. Mary's-Plantersville for re-establishing her Catholic roots during the last few months, as Ann loved the Lord dearly and was a near-perfect disciple of His. We found this passage in the front of her wedding album and wanted to share with all.

"I shall pass through this world but once. Any good thing, therefore, that I can do, Any kindness that I can show to any human being, Let me do it now --For I shall not pass this way again."*** And she lived in this way ***

She will be buried in Gretna, Louisiana, with her son Hal, next to her mother and father and brother at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family sincerely thanks everyone for their condolences and prayers. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com