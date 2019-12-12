Ann Murray, 82, of Montgomery, Texas passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born in Belle, Missouri to parents, George and Ruby Loughridge. She met her husband and the love of her life, Arthur Murray, and they moved to Houston, Texas in 1956. It was in 1961 they would move to Montgomery, Texas where they have resided ever since. She was a devoted and loving wife to Arthur for 64 years.

Ann was a homemaker who loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed worked in the background doing paperwork for Arthur during his 20 year career with Automatic LP Gas Company of Conroe, Texas. In their later years, Ann and Arthur worked alongside one another for HomePlace Enterprise Ranch where they were the groundskeepers. When it came to Ann and Arthur, where you saw one, you saw the other.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and brother. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Murray; and sisters and brother in Missouri. A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1 PM to 2 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas. Funeral Services will follow beginning at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Willis Cemetery in Willis, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Silverado Hospice. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com