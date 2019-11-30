was born in Trinity, Texas on June 19, 1940 and passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 79.

Lois, as everyone knew her, was the daughter of Olan and Recey Jordan. She attended Conroe High School. She married Archie Kenneth Paddock in 1962 and had two daughters, Ellen and Marijane. Lois worked several years at the Animal Hospital of Conroe and made many friends there.

In life, Lois never met a stranger. She had a loving heart and had no trouble striking up a conversation with most anyone she met. She had a love for God and for her family. She enjoyed family reunions and relaying stories of her childhood and spending time as a child in Trinity. She enjoyed getting to know her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois enjoyed game shows, working puzzle books and she always had a bag of Luden's Wild Cherry coughdrops.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Collins and husband Roy of Montgomery, Texas and Marijane Kelly and husband William of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Ginger Hirsch, Emily Patschke, Paddock Collins, Frankie Kelly, and Anna Kelly; five great-grandchildren, Zeke, Zoie, Xander, Peyton and Weston; her sisters, Lynda White and her husband Ray of Pasadena and Darla Triplett, of Willis, Texas, her brother in laws, Melville Paddock and wife Peggy of Conroe and Dan Paddock of Houston and sister in law, Dell Wise, of Willis.

The family would like to thank the many people who helped take of their mother for the past two years; Sue, Ana, Teresa, Misty, Cheyanne, Doylene and Della and the staff at Assisted Living of Montgomery County.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Conroe Gospel Tabernacle, 15176 Rabon Chapel Rd., Montgomery, Texas, 77316. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com