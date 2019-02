Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna M. Kreger.

Anna May Kreger, age 81, of Montgomery, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 7, surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and siblings. She is survived by sons, Ron Kreger, Hon. Charles Kreger and wife Edith, Ken Kreger and wife Jeanie, and John Kreger and wife Tammy; daughters, Peggy Kreger and Lisa Good, and Lisa Burrus and husband Keith; grandchildren, Dustin Kreger (Lindsey), Mitchell Kreger, Trent Kreger (Ryanne), Joshua Kreger (Julianne), Jessica Schellhase (Eric), Stephanie Hall (Brandon), Garrett Kreger (Katie), Caleb Kreger (Laura), Matthew Gaisbauer, Patrick Gaisbauer, and Katy Heilemann (Will); great grandchildren, Jackson M. Kreger, Brooks Kreger, Brady Kreger, Beckham Kreger, James Kreger, Joseph Kreger, Jackson A. Kreger, Jordan Kreger, Oliver Schellhase, Addison Schellhase, Piper Rose Kreger, Caislee Kreger, Hunter Perez, Maddison Heilemann, and Grayson Heilemann; sisters Marie Williams (Nick), Darlene Reeves (Billy), and Edith Blackman; brother Marvin Schultz (Lucille); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Arnold Allen Kreger; parents Lorenz and Ella Schultz; sister Alice Springer Iman; and grandson John Aaron Gaisbauer.

Visitation with the family is scheduled for Monday, February 11 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery. Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Chris Singer will be held Tuesday, February 12 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5201 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX 77379, followed by burial at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anna's honor to the Trinity Lutheran Church's Building Fund. You are invited to leave a written condolence to the family at www.shmfh.com .