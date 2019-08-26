Born in Stockholm, Sweden on April 2, 1947, Anna Karin Nelson passed away at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on August 22, 2019.

Surrounded by books in her family's bookstore, Anna became an avid reader. She developed a keen interest in Science that resulted in many school awards. After graduating in 1975 from the Lulea University of Technology with a Master's Degree in Geology, she worked for Statoil in Stavanger, Norway.

Later, while working in onshore and offshore exploration for Mobil Corporation in the North Sea, Anna met Eric Bruce Nelson. They married and traveled to the United States to complete a short assignment. Upon return to Stavanger, Anna continued a career in geologic exploration, working at the time for Elf-Aquitaine.

In 1994, Anna and Eric permanently settled in The Woodlands, Texas where she immersed herself in community clubs and organizations. She was an active member of International Friends of The Woodlands. In addition, she was instrumental in organizing and promoting the Woodlands EFT Tappers, especially focusing on veterans suffering from PTSD.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eric. She is survived by her brothers Nils and Hans Horndahl (wife Ann) of Sweden, nephew Bjorn and niece Anna.

A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park The Woodlands, 18000 I-45 S. In lieu of flowers and as a tribute to Anna's concern for the welfare of animals, it is suggested that donations in her memory be sent to the English Springer Rescue America, Inc. (ESRA, www.springerrescue.org ) or to SPCA PETS SNAP of Montgomery County, Inc. (206A South Loop 336W, #332; Conroe, Texas 77385).