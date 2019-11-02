Annell Elizabeth Jones Hamman left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home in Conroe, Texas after a lengthy illness. She consoled her children during her illness by saying, "when I am gone, look to the clouds and you will see me riding my horse, Sonora."

Annell was an inspiration to her family and friends by her unfailing devotion to God and her church. She was thought of fondly as being beautiful inside and out. Her influence in the lives of so many will continue to be her legacy. We will all miss her sweet smile.

Annell was born on October 6 th , 1937 in Odessa, Texas to parents, Sarah Elizabeth Weaver Bohrer Jones and Silas Max Jones. She was raised in Penwell, North Cowden and Odessa, Texas, the middle child between two brothers, Selden and Jimmy.

At the age of 12 years, Annell began her personal relationship with her Lord and Savior. She attended Grace Point Baptist Church in Magnolia, Texas as a charter member. Annell loved spending time at church with her church family. She stated many times, that her church family made her feel unconditionally loved and accepted.

Annell graduated from Odessa High School in 1956 and went on to take secretarial courses in Midland, Texas. She left the country in 1958 to relocate to Germany in support of her military spouse and to raise her two children, Robin and Tommy. She returned to Odessa, Texas in 1965, at which time she enjoyed riding her horse Sonora and helping her children in 4-H and school activities. Annell's second marriage was to Howard Eugene Hamman on July 1 st , 1977 in Gardendale, Texas. There she attended the First Southern Baptist Church of Gardendale and helped start their first church school. She was the administrator of the school for several years. Due to illness, she moved to Picayune, Mississippi to be close to her daughter in 1996. She relocated to the Magnolia, Conroe area in the year 2000.

Annell is preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, Howard Eugene Hamman, her brother, Selden Max Jones and her great grandson, Thaddeus Ray Wesson. They have met her in heaven with open arms. She is survived by her brother James Edward Jones and sister in law, Jolene Hufstetler Jones of Wichita Falls, Texas, her son, Thomas Ray Wesson of Odessa, Texas, and her daughter, Robin Elizabeth Marble and son in law, Hailey Craig Marble of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren Laura Elizabeth Jordan, Teddie Ray Wesson, Kelli Ann Loll, Krystal LeAnn Williams, Valerie Ann Harris, Hope Heather Marble and Benjamin Lee Marble along with 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, November 6 th , 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by funeral service on Thursday, November 7 th at 2:00 pm. Annell will find her final resting place at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas where a graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9 th at 11:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that monetary gifts be sent for help with flood recovery for Annell's provider. Gifts can be delivered or sent to any First Financial Bank and placed in the Memorial fund for Yaneli Garcia. Please make checks out to Robin Marble or Yanelie Garcia.