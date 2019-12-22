Annette Lucille Hilton Gossett, age 81, passed away on December 20, 2019, surrounded by her three daughters and family. She was born on December 11, 1938 in Denison, TX to John W. Hilton Sr. and Dorothy Anita Wooden Hilton.

Annette was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader and was involved in other activities. Most of her life she was a housewife, sold Amway, worked at Torel Leather Company in Yoakum, TX and in her later years worked at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center alongside her husband Cecil V. Gossett. Annette enjoyed crafts, scrapbooking, making jewelry and won several awards for the ceramics she made.

Annette is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil V. Gossett and mother, Dorothy Anita Wooden Hilton Adcock. She is survived by her three daughters Deborah Renee Gerloff, Rachel Robin Starkey and Dawn Michele Whittington and husband Henry, brothers, John Hilton Jr. and wife Debbie and Benjamin C. Hilton and wife Esther, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00am in Cashner Colonial Chapel with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery in Yoakum, TX at 2:30pm.

