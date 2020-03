Annie F. "Gladden" Blanks, 82, of Montgomery, Texas passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving friends and family.

The family will receive friends at McNutt Funeral Home on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm.