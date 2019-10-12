Annie Laurie Meadows Pearce of Conroe, Tx, formerly of Deer Park, Tx, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 at the age of 93. Annie was born on October 2, 1926 in Ocala, Florida to Oliver P. and Mary E. Meadows. She married Robert Arden Pearce Jr., in Ocala, while he served in the Marine Corps.

Funeral services for Annie Laurie Pearce will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 am in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with Dr. Thomas Meekins officiating. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Tuesday October 15th from 10 am to 11 am. in The Chapel.

Annie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved to sing, dance, laugh, spend time with her family and loved to bless others with her flowers. She had a strength that knew no bounds, lived a life of service to others and had a spirit of generosity. Her life left a mark on all that knew her, and she will be truly missed.

Annie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Arden Pearce, Jr., parents Oliver P. and Mary E. Meadows, brother, Elliott Meadows, sisters, Birdie Meadows Geiger and Janie Meadows Blair and son in law Randy L. Cannon. She is survived by her loving family: Daughters, Laurie Pearce Hamman and husband Paul; Julie Pearce Williams and husband John; Cynthia Pearce Cannon; Son Robert Arden Pearce, III and Mary Beth; sister, EIizabeth Bird, sister in Law Billie Pearce Mills; Grandchildren, Carrie Breneman; Deborah Newsome; Troy Hamman and wife Jamie; Christopher Hamman and wife Carleen; Kahla Malinsky and husband Matt; Jordan Williams; Robert Pearce IV and wife Niki; Ryan Pearce; Misty Wagers and husband Tre'; Kristin Epps and husband Ryan; Randy Cannon Jr. and wife Jennifer. Great Grandchildren, Jason Newsome; Brandon Batterton; Tyler Hamman; Stuart Hamman; Timothy Hamman; Brooklyn Hamman; Cameren Breneman; Meagan Breneman; Ella Malinsky; Lucas Malinsky; Abbey Pearce; Jubilee Pearce; Donovan Wagers; Colin Wagers; Owen Epps. Great Great Grandchildren Evan Hamman; Dante Hamman; Darius Hamman.

Annie is also survived by many nieces, nephews a host of other dear relatives and friends.

Pallbearers: Robert A. Pearce IV, Jason Newsome, Ryan A. Pearce, Jordan P. Williams, Brandon R. Batterton, Matt Malinsky, Tre' Wagers, Ryan Epps.

Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Poston, David Hay, Troy Hamman, Christopher Hamman.

A special Thank you from the family of Annie to the Caregivers and Staff of Village Green, Heritage Oaks and Traditions Hospice.

Should friends desire, contributions suggested to The in memory of Annie Laurie Pearce or the .