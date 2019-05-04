Annie Mae Snoe was born in Willis, TX on July 1, 1941 and went to her heavenly home on May 3, 2019 in New Waverly, TX. On May 18, 1963, she married the love of her life, Billie Snoe, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Waverly. They were married 37 years until his death on August 14, 2000. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's, where she was employed for many years as the church caretaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Anna Kroll Paluka, husband Billie Snoe, brothers Roy Jr., Johnny, Joe and Butch Paluka, as well as sisters Lucille Kingsbury and Dorothy Gehovak.

She is survived by her son Robert Snoe, daughter Carolyn McClure and husband Gary, sister Diane Tomczak and husband Marion "Bebe", grandchildren Brittany McClure and Spencer McClure and his wife Paige. She also leaves to cherish her memory numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including special phone friends Eleanora Buckner and Anna Hyman.

Services for Annie Mae will be held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis with visitation taking place on Monday, May 6 from 5pm-7pm with a rosary to follow. Funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Waverly on Tuesday, May 7, at 11:00am with Fr. Kim Nguyen officiating. The burial will take place at Shepherd Hill Cemetery with a fellowship luncheon to follow at St. Joseph's hall.

Pallbearers will be: Bobby Abramski, Charles Abramski, Stevie Gehovak, Tommy Gehovak, Gary McClure, Spencer McClure, Bebe Tomczak.

Annie Mae "Nanny" was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all who had the chance to know her. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.