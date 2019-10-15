Anthony Joseph Plew, better known as "Tony", passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 67.

Tony grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. He served as a detective for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and retired after 21 years of service. He was an avid collector and painter of miniature models and an admirer of classic cars as a member of the Flathead Ford Club. He had a great sense of humor and was always joking. Tony always had an outgoing and friendly personality that touched many lives. He was the kind of guy that made friends wherever he went. He rescued many people and dogs during his life.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3 pm at Cashner Funeral Home with a reception to immediately follow.

He was preceded in death by his parents Merlin and Ellen Plew. Tony is survived by his loving wife Tomi Plew of Conroe, TX, son Kenneth Plew, sister Anne Cavaness, and nephew Joey Jensen, all of Las Vegas, NV, daughter Amanda Plew and granddaughter Mytasia Plew of Carson City, NV, step-daughters Michele Fuller and Jennifer Stringham, and grandson Luke Fuller, of Tacoma, WA.