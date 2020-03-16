Archie Noel Patterson, Sr. was born on May 30, 1939 to Archie (Bully) Patterson and Rose Ella Daniels Patterson of Mendenhall, Mississippi and made his way home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020. He passed away in Montgomery, Texas where he has been a resident for over 35 yrs.

Archie was a proud Veteran who served his country from 1957 to 1963 in the United States Army with honor. He married Carolyn Duncan Grizzell Patterson during his last year of service and was blessed with five children.

Archie's legacy includes his son, Archie N. Patterson, Jr. of Houston, Texas; daughter C. Joyce Miles of Montgomery, Texas; daughter Pamela D. Patterson of Montgomery, Texas; daughter Tammara R. Gonzalez of Montgomery, Texas; son Shawn E. Patterson of Katy, Texas. His Grandchildren: Emily Patterson Mejia, Kerry Moore, Chloe Patterson, Palee Walton, Wesley Walton, Faith Patterson and Eric Patterson. Great Grandchildren: Devon Mejia and Diego Mejia. Archie is also survived by his elder brother Joe H. Patterson of Mendenhall, Mississippi.

His life was defined by his family, which includes so many more than just his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If you knew him, you were blessed. He went out of his way to tell a joke, or share a story and a sarcastic remark or two to elicit a smile or just to start a conversation with everyone he met. He meant so much to so many and we will all miss his beautiful soul.

A memorial service is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at McNutt Funeral Home, 1703 Porter Rd. Conroe, Texas, 77301, officiated by Chaplain Robert Lamkin.