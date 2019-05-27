MSGT US Army (ret),

94

Born in Houston, he saw active duty in WWII in the South Pacific, served over 30 years in the US Army Reserve and earned a Master's degree in bilingual education at age 50. He taught at Armstrong Elementary in Conroe ISD over 20 years educating children from Central America, Mexico and Southeast Asia. He was a beloved member of Houston's young Hispanic community of the 1940s and 50s, Conroe's immigrant community of the 1980s and 90s, and Houston's Burkina Faso community of today. He loved people and people loved him. He is survived by his son Archie Pizzini III, brother Gilbert, brother Joe, Sister Diane, numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend Naomie Harrison. His wife of over 60 years Isabel Pizzini and his brothers Mooney and Roland preceded him in death.

Visitation (4PM to 8PM, Thurs. 30 May) and service (12:30PM Friday 31 May) at Pat H. Foley Funeral Home, 1200 W. 34th St., Houston, TX, 77018.