Archie Ruth "Ruthie" Moyers passed away peacefully at home in April Sound, Montgomery, Texas on November 17, 2020, at the age of 95. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest A. "Cucumber" Moyers. She was a member of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cut 'n Shoot, Texas.
Ruthie is survived by her sons, Ronald Moyers, Donald Moyers and wife Elizabeth.
Granddaughters, Donna DuPont, and Kim Foster. Grandsons, Dawson Moyers, Douglas Moyers, Archie Moyers, and Paul Moyers.
Great Granddaughters, Mary DuPont, Darian Turner, Madi Moyers, Miranda Moyers, Danielle Spencer, and Alexis Foster. Great Grandsons, Ethan DuPont, Archie Moyers II, Alexander Moyers, Peyton Moyers, Jacob Foster, Ravion Moyers, and Matthew Moyers.
Great, Great, Granddaughters, Laila Moyers, Arya Moyers, Gwen Valarde. Great, Great, Grandsons Sage Garza, Nox Turner, Jase Spencer, and now there is one more boy on the way.
And numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her two beloved puppies, Vicky and Mitzi.
She was preceded in death by her father James Archie Vick and her Mother Emma Vick. Also preceded in death were her sisters Ella Mizell, Minnie Bickley, Annie McNulty, Lonie Manning, Addie Mae Howard, Nevada Walker, and Marie Vick. Her brothers Lubie Vick, Johnie Vick, and Clarence Vick. Also preceded in death were her Great Granddaughters Loral and Macy Moyers.
Ruthie was born on May 11, 1925 in Cut 'n Shoot, Texas when back then was only a very small community within a pristine pine and oak forest. The people in the area were humble and hardworking country folks. She was raised in childhood right there with her many brothers and sisters and later moved to Baytown Texas, where she married her husband Ernest Moyers who worked for The Humble Oil and Refining Company. Ruthie was a very good artist and spent much of her time painting in oils. Always on the agenda were the Annual elk hunts in Colorado where she and other ladies cooked for their famous hunters. During her lifespan, she was a widely known resident of Highlands, Texas, Baytown, Texas, Crosby Texas, Kerrville, Texas, Montgomery Texas, and early Cut 'n Shoot. She and Ernest also traveled all over the United States and visited many countries across the world.
She was a very loving person and loved intensely her friends and family who stood before her, beside her, and beyond her. She was the youngest of all her sisters and brothers and had an incredible pride and determination as did all the historical Vick family in, around, and from Cut 'n Shoot.
A special loving thanks to the wonderful longtime care provided by Ann Thibeoaux, Corinna Richmond, and Amanda Phemister, all of whom she loved so much. Further heartfelt thanks the Silverado Hospice workers who provided such experienced care and comfort while in her final stages of her crossover into heaven.
Ruthie and her husband Ernest always had a saying; "When I die, I will meet you at the waterfall"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for safety; there will only be a graveside service. Masks and social distancing are difficult on occasions such as these; however, is needed and will be very much appreciated. Further, there will be no family gathering after services.
Family and Caregivers are invited to the Ceremony.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00pm in Garden Park Cemetery (801 Teas Rd, Conroe, Texas, 77303). You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com