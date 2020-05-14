It is with great sorrow we share the passing of Arthur Charles Thomas Jr. A.C. was born in Conroe on Nov. 7, 195O and graduated to his Heavenly home on May 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. Thomas Sr. and Birdie Lou Stevens Thomas. During his youth he was a member of the First United Methodist Church Conroe, while raising his family he held membership with Conroe Bible Church helping teach in the Pioneer Boys Club Ministry, and in his senior years he attended 1st Assembly of God Conroe Church. His work career included Superintendent and Project Manager of Commerical and Private Construction; Property Appraiser for the Montgomery County Appraisal District; Sprint and Cingular Wireless Communication Operations; and Telecommunications Lead for Bechtel Energy, Los Angeles, California. He is survived by his children; beloved daughter, Tiffany Thomas Yolles and husband Paul Yolles; adored twin granddaughters, Montanna Paige and Makenzie Ryder Yolles; and grandson, Luke Alexander Yolles; loving son, Joshua Charles Thomas and wife Julie Thomas; and precious grandson, Ryker Jamison Thomas; devoted sisters, Lina Lou Thomas Maxwell and Toma Sue Thomas; niece, Kendra Sue Maxwell Upchurch and husband, Rev. Dr. David Upchurch; great nephews, Aiden and Bryson Upchurch and great niece, Corinne Upchurch; nephew, Kirkland Maxwell and wife Sarah Maxwell; and great nieces, Cadence, Cruz and Camila Maxwell. As well as others he considered like family; faithful, respected and valued friend, Leyla Holton; and special friend, Steven White, his wife Chantalle and their children. The family of Mr. Thomas would like to thank Dr. Raminie & Associates of Healing Hearts and Heart Surgeons, Dr. Connie Hutton and Dr. Steven Maniscalco; also gratitude to his Nurse Health Aide, Sally Cecil and Case Nurse, Lynne Mahoney, and Chaplin Chip Borden with Oasis Hospise for their care, compassion and prayers. Our deep love for A.C. could never be put in words. He will be missed and cherished forever. "For I consider that the present sufferings of this time are not worthy to be compared to the glory that shall be revealed in us!" Romans 8:18 A memorial service is pending. For those wishing to honor A.C.'s memory we ask you to please consider giving an offering or donation made in A.C.'s name to the church or charity of your choice.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 14 to May 27, 2020.