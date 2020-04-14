Audrey Marie Friend-Harris 66, known to many as "Ree Ree" bidded us farwell on April 8, 2020.

Ree was born Sept. 1, 1953 in Conroe, TX. She leaves sweet memories with her husband Arthur Ray Jr, daughter, Deirdre and son Arthur Ray III (Erica),sisters, brother, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister in laws, brother in laws and many other friends and relatives. Visitation, Friday 1-3 Collins & Johnson & 4-7 Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2034 F M 2854, Conroe, TX. Graveside service Saturday 1:00 p @ Jones Chapel Cemetery, Conroe, TX. Rev Lenard Allen, Jr., eulogist.