Barbara Ann (Kelley) Holcombe was called to Our Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at care facility Brightpointe at Rivershire in Conroe, TX. Born on September 30, 1938 to Travis and Berniece Kelly, Barbara was a unique and caring person who touched the lives of all who knew her. She graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1956 and was actively involved in school activities, much to her delight. She loved dancing and excelled in tap and ballet including being chosen as a dance instructor at Bruce Roush Dance Studios in Houston, TX. Barbara continued her love of dancing throughout her life. She was a devoted mother and friend who always had a smile and kind embrace to offer those around her. Barbara was also an avid animal lover with numerous pets since she was a child including racoons, dogs, cats, and monkeys. Her Love for Christ was unbounded and guided her throughout the highs and lows we all encounter in life. Her faith never wavered even until the end of her precious life.

She was preceded in death by her parents Travis Kelley and Berniece Kelley; and husband Jack Holcombe. She is survived by her two sons Greg Lentz and Kevin Lentz; brother Gene Kelley; and sister Joyce Barron.

Chapel services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery 13001 Katy, Frwy, Houston, TX. 77079.