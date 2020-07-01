came to Earth on November 9, 1928 in Haynesville, Louisiana and left for Heaven on June 23, 2020 from C onroe, Texas.

From Her Light she gave us Life, Lovingly showed us Her earthly Ways, Dear Mother we miss you so much, All joyous memories all our Days.

Barbara was born to Eva Lorine Waller and Samuel Bozeman. She had a sister, Gloria Waller Ray and a brother Geoffrey Beene. She grew up on the farm of her Grandfather LT Waller and Grandmother Lily Beene Waller in Haynesville, Louisiana and later worked at her Mother's flower shop City Floral. She went to Mary Hardin Baylor college and graduated with a degree in Physical Education.

She met Harold Duane Wellman and they were married in 1951. Harold served as a B29 Flight Engineer in WW2 and worked for Chevron Oil. They had their first child in 1953 and had a second son in 1955. She lived in Maracaibo, Venezuela for six years then moved back to the USA to live in Haynesville and New Orleans, Louisiana. Afterwards she lived in Fullerton, California for ten years. The family moved to Perth, Western Australia where she lived for six years. She left Australia and settled in Slidell, Louisiana and then retired to Conroe, Texas. In 2006 Harold passed away and she travelled to Hawaii. She worked for the YWCA and Troy High School and Joseph Magnin during her life. She also did volunteer work with handicap children. She lived an amazing and blessed life and was liked and loved by all she met. There is less light in this world without her shining life.

Survived by: Stephen D Wellman, oldest son, Diane J Wellman, daughter-in-law, Jack D Wellman, youngest son and her two Grandkids Pratt and Andrew Wellman as well as many cousins and friends in Texas and Louisiana.

All our love always and forever Mom.