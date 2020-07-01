Barbara Metcalf Bateman, 93, of Conroe passed away in Conroe on June 30, 2020. She moved to Conroe in 1944 when her father, L.E. Wichmann was transferred to Conroe to run Shell Oil's interest in the Conroe Oil Field. In 1945 she met Leo Metcalf, Jr., a newly discharged Navy Pilot in WWII at the naval airport in Conroe. They married on May 18, 1946 in Conroe and raised four children.

Barbara and her husband, Leo, took over the management of Metcalf Funeral Home in 1958 when Leo Metcalf, Sr. died. In 1968 her husband, Leo Jr., had a massive stroke and her role changed to care giver for the next 19 years. She was married to Leo for 41 years until his death in 1987. In May of 1991, Barbara married Morris Bateman, Sr. and they were together until his death in 2019. Morris's son, Morris Bateman, Jr. (Butch), became Barbara's 5th child and 4th son.

Barbara was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 76 years and attended daily mass until her health failed. She was also an active member of the Assistance League of Conroe until she moved to an assisted living facility due to her declining health.

Due to Covid-19 the services for Barbara will be restricted to family only. There will be a register book at Metcalf Funeral Directors on Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3, 2020 for friends of the family to sign.

The family would like to thank Heritage Oaks Assisted Living for all their kindness and compassion, especially Jessy Vercher and Emily Sanoguel. We would also like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for all their care, especially Rich Kreitz.

Barbara is survived by 1 daughter, Babette Eikenberg of Galveston, 4 sons and spouses,Tommy Metcalf and wife Mary Ann of Conroe, David Metcalf and wife Suzanne of Marble Falls, Richard Metcalf of Surf Side, and Morris Bateman, Jr. and wife Patty of Conroe. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Dorothy Mass of Lodi, California and Sue McCullough of Calgary, Canada. 1 brother, Dewitt Wichmann and wife Georgia of April Sound, 1 sister-in-law, Margie Wichmann of The Woodlands, 11 grandchildren, Emily Cook, Rachel Anderson, Ricky Metcalf, Ryan Metcalf, Will Metcalf, Chris Eikenberg, Linsey Metcalf, Nicky Hayes, Amy Rentz, Stacy Fallin, and Lisa Bardwell, and 15 great grandchildren, Lawson Cook, Walker Todd Cook, Marshall Anderson, Madeley Jane Anderson, Julie Metcalf, Josh Metcalf, Madelyn Metcalf, Landon Paul Metcalf, Grayson Hayes, Liam Hayes, Amelia Metcalf, Elizabeth Metcalf, Hailey Fallin, Steel Bardwell, and Hudson Bardwell.