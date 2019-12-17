Barbara Ann Causey, 79, of Conroe, Texas died Saturday, the 14th of December 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on the 18th of October 1940 to Claude and Corinne McDaniel in Houston Texas. She grew up in Houston as part of a large, loving extended family. Babs graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. She remained close to many of her high school friends and was thrilled to see so many of them at their 60th High School Reunion.

Babs was married to John Herman Causey and they were just short of their 59th wedding anniversary when John died in 2015. The memories they made were innumerable and will sustain family and friends for many years.

Babs loved animals of all kinds, which was good because dogs, horses and cows were a big part of her life with John and their children. She was a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Montgomery County Fair and Rodeo, serving on multiple committees. She began volunteering with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in the 1970s. Babs was one of the longest serving committee members on the Quarter Horse Committee and loved her years with Breeder's Greeters. She was honored as a Lifetime Committeeman. In 2017, Babs was honored as a Co-Grand Marshall of the 52nd Annual Conroe-Willis-The Woodlands Go Texan Parade. She was a charter member of Amigas Para Ninos and was a proud member of Xi Delta Chi in Conroe.

Babs grew up in the Methodist church. She attended the Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas when at home in Conroe. She loved God and thanked Him each day for her close, loving family. Babs love for her family was evident to anyone who knew her. She was also a very good friend and she treasured her close friendships with so many special people. Babs talked often of how blessed she was by her friends.

Babs was preceded in death by her husband, John Herman Causey; mother, Corinne McDaniel; father, Claude McDaniel; son, Thomas Steven Causey; sister, Shirlene Janot; and brother, Claude McDaniel. Left to celebrate her life and to mourn her death are her children, Debra Lynn Sparks and husband, Robert, John Michael Causey and wife Irma, and Donald Wayne Causey and wife Rachel. She is also survived by six grandchildren who loved her greatly: Ryan Sparks, Kara Sparks Wheeler and her husband Clifford, Brent Sparks and his wife Courtney, Dustin Causey and his wife Susannah, Derek Causey and his wife Jodi, and Avery Causey. Nine great-grandchildren who adored her: Ashlyn Coppin, Willow Sparks, Kalynn Wheeler, Kelsey Wheeler, Eden Sparks, Caroline Causey, Charles Sparks, Charlotte Causey, and David Causey. She was thrilled to know her tenth grandchild would be joining the family in early June. Babs had a special relationship with each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Babs was a loving aunt to her nephew, David McDaniel; and her nieces, Karen Bell, Susan (Tommy) Hathcock, Debra (Jay) Beard and Vicki (Gary) Vest.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 19th of December, in the Chapel of Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas. The funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 20th of December at First United Methodist Church, 4308 W. Davis Street, Conroe, Texas. Interment will follow at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe. Her cherished grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. The Christmas season was Babs' favorite holiday. Her family hopes that you find time to be with those you love and to celebrate the joy and wonder of Christmas.