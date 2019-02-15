Barbara Mainord Chumley, age 78, went to be with our Lord and Saviour on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Barbara was born in Rogers, Texas on March 13, 1940 to loving parents James and Lucille Mainord. Barbara is survived by her loving husband Don Chumley; James and Kathie Chumley, son and daughter-in-law; James and Jena Spikes, daughter and son-in-law; and Ty Chumley, Jamie Spikes and Jordan Spikes, much loved grandchildren. She is also survived by Jimmy and Sandy Archibald, sister and brother-in-law; Mike and Diane Chumley, brother-in-law and sister-in-law; nieces and nephews: Stacey Archibald, Shannon and Scott McNeil, Lindsey Chumley, Kari and Ed Tingley; and great nieces and nephews: Ian McNeil, Sadie McNeil, Kyler Tingley, Keaton Tingley, Gage Reding, Ashley Erickson, Katie Erickson. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucille Mainord as well as her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Becky Chumley.

Barbara graduated from Sam Houston High School and was in the National Honor Society. On June 22, 1962 she married the love of her life Don Chumley. While married with two small children, she put herself through night school and became a court reporter. She served as a court reporter for over 20 years and retired from the 164 th district court in Harris County. She was also appointed to The Court Reporting Certification Board by Governor Greg Abbott. After retirement she freelanced for several more years in Montgomery and surrounding counties.

Don, Barbara and their children moved to Montgomery County in 1979. Barbara's favorite thing to do was travel with Don in their motorhome and go with her grandchildren to different events around the country. Her favorite hobby involved anything to do with her grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, February 18, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 West, Willis, Texas. The funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1 PM at the same location. Burial will be at Smith Memorial Park, 10129 FM 1097 West, Willis, Texas. There will also be a reception immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be Ty Chumley, Mike Hatcher, Ryan Wallace, Jesse Wallace, Lane Sparks, and Ron Jackson. Written condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com