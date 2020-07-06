1/1
Barbara Degner
Born November 5, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. Passed away on July 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Her parents were Flora and Joseph Patton.

She worked hard her entire life. She started working at the age of 13 to help support her family.

She met the love of her life, Stanley W. Degner, and they were married on November 8, 1952 and remained married until his passing in 1978.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Joseph Jr., John and Thomas. She worked in the banking business most of her career, starting with First National Bank of Conroe for over 20 years followed by E.D.S. until she retired.

She leaves behind three children: Dru Follett and husband Doug, Steve Degner and wife Pam, and Bruce Degner. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was always there to lend an ear or hand to all that knew and loved her.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Degner Family at MetcalfFuneralDirectors.com.




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 6 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
