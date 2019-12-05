Barbara Jean Frazer DuPaul, 76, joined our Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Cuero, Texas to the late Oscar Frazer and Carrie Hermes Frazer. She and her husband of 60 years, Theodore William DuPaul, moved to Conroe from Corpus Christi in 1966, to be near her mother. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and had a special devotion to Our Blessed Mother Mary and served our Lord all her life! She was devoted to her husband and children, volunteering at their school and church, a Girl Scout Leader, & Catholic Daughter.

She received her IBM certification, worked as an Inhalation Therapist for Conroe Hospital & as a Dental Assistant, for Dr. Dunaway.

She is preceded in death by son Theodore D. DuPaul and grandson David DuPaul and is survived by her loving husband, husband Theodore William DuPaul, daughter, Deborah DuPaul Ehrhart and husband John Ehrhart, son William D. DuPaul and wife Lisa DuPaul. She adored and loved spending time with her grandkids John W. Ehrhart, Shaun Ehrhart wife Melissa, Tiffany Ehrhart, Rachael DuPaul LeBlanc husband Brandon and step-grandchildren Daniel Anderson wife Allie, Crystal Malak, Bobby Anderson Great grandchildren: William Ehrhart, Timothy Ehrhart, Skylar LeBlanc, and Embree LeBlanc and step-great grandchildren: Wyatt Malak, Agatha Anderson and Callum Anderson

Sibling: Kenneth Frazer, and preceded in death by siblings Lucille Beeson, Buck Frazer, Maggie Collier, Ann Potter, Catherine Frazer, Ruth Brown, Charles Frazer. Also, preceded and survived by many beloved, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and numerous other relatives and friends.

Her smile, the twinkle in her eye and laughter will never be forgotten. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace Conroe, Texas, 77304. A funeral mass will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 109 N. Frazier St. Conroe, Texas, 77301. Interment will follow at Garden Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the : https://www.alz.org