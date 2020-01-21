Barbara L. Tippie, age 83, joined the ranks of angels on January 11, 2020 in Spring, Texas. Upon her passing, she was reunited in Heaven with her husband after 5 years apart, leaving behind their 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She spent her earlier years traveling the world while raising a family as she followed her husband in his military career before returning to Texas and settling down in the suburbs of Houston. Her later years were spent traveling for leisure, spoiling her family, and giving back to the community both through her own volition and through her commitment to the Eastern Star.

If you would like to honor her memory, friends and family of Barbara are invited to celebrate her life with her family.

Barbara Tippie's memorial service will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 at Addison Funeral Home (18630 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX). In lieu of flower arrangements, Barbara lovingly requested either a single red rose to represent your love for her or a donation to MD Anderson in her name.