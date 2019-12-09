Visitation for Barbara Nell (Collins) Mayeux, longtime resident of Conroe, will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conroe Funeral Directors.

Barbara was born on June 30, 1937 in Cleveland, TX to Nova and Mina (Purswell) Collins. She passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 82. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mayeux; daughters, Kitty Faye Mayeux and Pasty Gayle Grimmer; and her grandchildren, Danielle Renee Foster and James Brandon McElroy. She is survived by her loving family: children, Matthew Mayeux, Donald Dwayne Mayeux and wife, Renee, Carolynn Yvonne Brady and husband, Billy, Angelia Jean Leatherwood, Bryan Kieth Mayeux and wife, Elizabeth and Travis Dean Mayeux and wife, Tammy; brother, Floyd Collins and wife, Linda; numerous other dear grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren also survive. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends also survive.

Barbara was a faithful member of Security First Baptist Church and a 1955 graduate of Conroe High School. She enjoyed playing dominoes and bingo, as well as crocheting. Barbara was loved and respected by her family and will be greatly missed.