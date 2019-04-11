Barbara Joyce Sunday, 86, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at Conroe Regional Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Montgomery County, on April 30th, 1932. She was a devoted Housewife and Mother of Two. She enjoyed her long walks and the outdoors. Barbara was an Amazing woman who was loved by so many. Proceeded in death by her loving husband: James Luther Sunday, her parents: Florence & Albert Bailey, her brothers: Bobby & Sonny, her nephew: Robert Bailey, her son in law: Benny Bosley, her granddaughter: Lori Ann Sunday Randall, and her great-grandson: Dylan Ray Burgess. She leaves behind her daughter: Linda Sunday Jennings (husband Greg Jennings), her son: Larry Sunday, her daughter in law: Pat Sunday, her loving niece: Lanell Jackson, and several nephew and nieces. She leaves behind her 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cashner's Funeral Home in Conroe, for the public at 5-7pm on Sunday, April 14th. Funeral will be held at Cude Cemetery on Monday, April 15th at 10am. We will have a Celebration of Life for Barbara Sunday at a later date.