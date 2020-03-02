Barbara Anne Hayman Powers Tatum, age 75, entered eternal rest on February 24, 2020. Barbara was born October 12, 1944 in Huntsville, Texas, the daughter of John Weldon and Nellie Hayman. After graduating from Huntsville High School in 1962, Barbara became a bookkeeper by trade and particularly enjoyed working for construction companies. She was an avid reader who took pride in her extensive library. Barbara was also a life-long animal lover, and provided a loving home for many pampered dogs through the years.

Barbara, with her first husband, Tom Searcy Powers, brought two lovely daughters into the world. In 1986, she married her husband of 31 years, Houston Police Officer James C. Tatum, with whom she lived until his passing in 2017.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister-in-law, Iris Hayman. Survivors include her brother, Doug Hayman, her daughter and son-in-law, Shann Powers and Roger Ormiston of Conroe, Texas, her daughter and son-in-law, Staci Powers and Juventino (Juvi) Castillo of Edinburg, Texas, and her step-son, Bryan S. Tatum of Ingleside by the Bay, Texas. Other survivors include her cherished grandchildren, Isaiah, McKenzie, and Malayna Castillo of Edinburg, Texas, as well as many beloved cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, at 2:00 pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Addickes Addition of Oakwood Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas.

Donations in Barbara's name would be appreciated to the Rita B. Huff Adoption Center in Huntsville, Texas, in celebration of her devotion to animals.

Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com