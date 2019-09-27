Mr. Barney J. Brister, 72, of Houston, Texas passed away in Plano, Texas on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 20850 Eva St., Montgomery, Texas 77340; interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery in Montgomery, Texas. Barney was a US Marine, Vietnam Veteran, and retired City of Houston Firefighter. Following his retirement, he established his own roofing company, managed residential rental property, and was a Texas Real Estate Senior Inspector. He had a great love for classic country music, Texas Two-Step, the outdoors, traveling, and dogs. The Boxer breed had a special place in his heart as he began showing them when he was a teenager. He was always known to have a home improvement project keeping him busy and he took great pride in having the best yard on the block. His loving, strong, independent spirit will always be remembered. Barney is survived by his only daughter, Laura L. Retta of Plano, Texas and son-in-law, Abel Retta, and was blessed with two grandchildren, Adam J. Retta and Alexandria L. Retta. He is also survived by his elder siblings, Jessie L. Rodgers of Cedar Park, Texas and Donald W. Brister of Cushing, Oklahoma. Barney was preceded in death by his parents, John Q. Brister and Marguerite R. Brister of Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in support of the millions affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. http://act.alz.org/goto/retta You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.