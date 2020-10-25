1/
Barre' Thorne Bernhardt
1951 - 2020
To all of Barre's friends and loved ones, we would like to honor Barre's memory. He had the most beautiful, fun-loving soul. All who knew him we hope will remember his charisma, charm, wit and loving spirit. For all of you who had to endure the previously published obituary, we are very sorry! That is not how Barre deserved to be remembered. His love of life, friends and family was his greatest joy and pleasure in life.

One of Barre's greatest sadness in life was the loss of his beautiful daughter Michelle. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his daughter Kourtney, her husband Mack, their children Mackie and Lucy.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
