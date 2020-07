Baylor Bishop, 93, long time resident of Houston, and employee at Shell Chemical Company, died on June 29, 2020 after a three year battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife Georgia, sons David and John, in-laws Celia and Bogdan, grandchildren Alex and Lauren, and an extended family he loved very much. A rosary was held at Waller-Thornton Funeral Home in Huntsville, Texas, on Friday, July 3 at 4 pm.