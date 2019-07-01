Beatrice W Sharp-Bell (Bea), 85 of Conroe, TX passed away on June 30, 2019. Bea was born on October 15, 1933 in Morley MI. the 5th of 9 children born to Earl & Marvis Sharp. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, M.D. Dutch Bell, 5 children and their spouses, daughter Kathy Duguay (Yves), daughter Kris Richardson, daughter Karen Dille (Don), son Mark Bell (Karen) daughter Lisa Donihoo (Eric). 3 sisters, Winnie, Gerry (Dale) & Bev. Numerous other loving relatives and close friends also survive. Bea had 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great grandchildren. She loved her family and friends beyond measure and adored nothing more than seeing and talking to each and every one of them as often as possible. Blessed with the "gift of gab" Bea never met a stranger, this attribute allowed her to be a successful realtor in Montgomery County from 1974 until her retirement in 1998. She also enjoyed reading, dining out and playing weekly board games with her beloved neighbors. She had a flair for fashion and took great pride in her daily appearance. Bea will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at McNutt Funeral Home on July 3, 2019 at 2:00pm.