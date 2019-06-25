Benjamin Joaquin Quick, also known to many as "Flip", age 36, was born on December 25, 1982 and passed away on June 21, 2019, was loved by his family and friends near and far. Ben was kind, generous, and serving. He loved his family well. He is survived by his wife, Christina Quick; step-daughter, Taylor Latigo; brother, Russell Quick; brother, Kevin Monypeny & fiance', Amber Rios; brother & sister in law, Jason & Annie Monypeny; sister & brother in law, Vickie & Jim Price; father & step mom, Travis & Jacki Quick; mother, Pamela Vizuete; mother in law, Kimberly Randall; father in law & mother in law, Marvin & Teshia Randall; and multiple brother & sister in laws as well as many other family members. This also includes his extended family, Iron Order Motorcycle Club.

Ben loved Christina with everything he had, he protected and supported her in every way. When they met she "Lit Up" his life. They married September 29, 2017 and shared a brief but wonderful and joyful marriage. He called her his " Angel" and often reminded her with sweet notes of love. Ben was a source of joy to his step-daughter, Taylor; sister in law, Nerissa; and niece, Kahlen who spent many of nights there. He loved going to concerts, movies, swimming, camping @ the beach, grilling, and just hanging out with friends & family. One of his most favorite things to do was to watch the Dallas Cowboys, but don't let him near the remote controls because that meant trouble(no survivors). He was worse than Christina watching a game which is hard to believe. Ben was an active member of Iron Order Motorcycle Club and loved just hanging out and riding with them and loved them fiercely. After graduating from Mary Grimes Alternative School he went on to become an accomplished and certified motorcycle mechanic graduating from MMI. Needless to say he could do anything he set his mind to.

Ben had the most wonderful smile that lit up any room and gorgeous blue eyes but the thing I think most of us will remember him for is the way he so deeply loved Christina.

Romans 8:38-39

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Funeral service will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00am with visitation starting at 9:00am prior to service. Interment will follow the funeral service at Garden Park Cemetery.

