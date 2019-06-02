Benjamin Smith, 74, was born in Houston, Texas on September 25, 1944 to Benjamin and Sarah Smith and passed away in New Waverly, Texas on June 1, 2019. Benny worked for San Jacinto Boring and Tunneling for 40 years where he started as a boring hand and was a supervisor for over 20 years. He loved children and loved spoiling them. He was a hard worker but enjoyed his time off with his family. Benny is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Sarah Smith; his twin sister, Vivian Gilbert. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Smith; son, Benjamin H.R. Smith; grandson, Benjamin J. Smith; mother-in-law, Billie Ruth Johnson. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm in Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas.