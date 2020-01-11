Benjamin David Teas JR, 68, known by his family and friends as David went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020 after complications from heart surgery. David grew up in Spring, Texas, graduated from Spring High School in 1969 and attended the University of Texas where he played the trumpet for the Longhorn Band. David followed in his father's footsteps being a nurseryman and arborist. He worked at Teas Nursery in both Spring and Bellaire where he held several positions and was on the Board of Directors. As a Certified Arborist, he had a passion for trees and was involved for many years in transplanting large trees throughout the U.S.

David was an active member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church. David lived in Conroe with his wife Brenda of 32 years where he enjoyed reading, bird watching, and working in the garden.

In addition to his wife Brenda, David is survived by daughter, Gina Soucy and husband Chris; grandsons C.J. and Noah; brother Daniel Teas and wife Elaine; sister, Janis Teas and husband John Jones; along with numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 10:00 a.m. in Robb Chapel at The Woodlands United Methodist Church. Reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Missions at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.