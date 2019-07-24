Bennie Joan Bliese, age 86, formerly of Walden on Lake Conroe and a new resident at Woodhaven Village Independent Living in Conroe, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, after suffering her third stroke. Joan (as people knew her) is finally getting her wish of being with the love of her life Ronnie Bliese. They were married for 62 1/2 years when he passed away from cancer. Joan is survived by her children Russell Bliese and wife Linda of Walden, Margie Barlow and husband Ron of Walden, brother Jack Elliott and wife Dawn of Pasadena Texas and twin sister Tommy Jean Schuller of The Villages, Florida, with numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was born in Lott, Texas on November 19 th , 1932 to Pike and Margaret Roberts Elliott. As you can tell by the twin's names, they were named after their Grandfathers, Thomas Roberts and Ben Elliott. Weighing only 3lbs. each they were put in a shoe box and placed on warmed bricks to keep them warm.

In 1992, Ron and Joan moved to Walden on Lake Conroe where Joan became involved in The Friends of the Library, bunco, dominos, Walden Ladies Association, water aerobics, Matinee Mammas and various other groups. She loved to dress in colorful clothing and her passion was pulling the slot machines at L'auberge Casino. For those of you attending the service, please wear bright colors and be prepared to toast her with her favorite white wine spritzer as she joins dad.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 28 th at 4:00 p.m. at the Tree of Life Lutheran Church of Conroe with a reception to follow at the church as well.

We were very fortunate to have Lisa, our hospice nurse, who attended to dad and took care of mom for a brief period. I'm very grateful for her and hope that now we can have a friendship not built upon death.

No flowers necessary (mom had a brown thumb) but donations can be made to:

Tree of Life Lutheran Church, 3201 North Loop 336 West, Conroe, TX 77304 OR Memory Park of Montgomery, RCLC Foundation, P O Box 1252, Montgomery, TX 77356-1252.

