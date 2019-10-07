Bennie J Ross of Willis Texas passed away at his home on October 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. Bennie was born in Rangerville Texas on August 11, 1931. Bennie served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in the Pacific Ocean. Bennie retired from Devoe & Reynolds Paint Company after 37 years of faithful service. He was an

avid reader and historian. Bennie loved the outdoors and working his garden. He was on the Willis Planning Committee and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Waverly Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bennie Leroy and Louella Ross, his brother Robert Ross and sister Betty West. He is survived by his loving wife Anna Ross of 36 years, daughters Bonnie Thielmier (Gary), Brandy Brickhouse, step children Betty Lou Bornerman, Robert Deboisser, Debra Krall and Eric Mayberry (Karen), 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. The Wake will be held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home 10129 FM 1097 W. Willis, Texas 77318

on Wednesday Oct. 09, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 101 Elmore Street, New Waverly, Texas 77358 on Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Daokim Nyugen officiating. Burial in Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe Texas. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.