Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BENNY's life story with friends and family

Share BENNY's life story with friends and family

Benny Ray Reed 63, born in Huntsville,TX, January 20,1957. Passed away on August 19,2020 in The Woodlands,TX. Visitation, Friday, 1-6pm @ Collins & Johnson Chapel. Services will be held Saturday, 11:00am @ West Tabernacle Church,1900 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe,TX. Rev A R Shelton,pastor. Elder James Bishop,Jr eulogist. Private Interment.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store