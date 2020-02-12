Benny "Ben" Schroeder, age 97 of Conroe, TX and WWII Veteran, went to be with Jesus on February 10, 2020. Ben was born on October 10, 1922 in Old Washington, Texas to Rudolph and Wanda Roese Schroeder.

Ben lived a very long and meaningful life. He often shared stories from his childhood doing odd jobs around the state of Texas with his brothers Walter, Raymond and Edward "Bob" Schroeder in the years following the early death of his mother in 1933. In 1942, he proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the 122 nd Army Airways Communications Squadron of the US Army Air Corps until 1946. He was married to Dorothy "Dot" Schroeder of Navasota, Texas in 1947. Shortly thereafter, he went to work for Pan Geo Atlas Corporation, traveling the globe to Antarctica, Argentina, China, Cuba, France, Iran, Nigeria, Romania, and Venezuela to provide for his wife and 3 children. He retired from Dresser Atlas and began volunteering for various Veterans programs, the Nearly New Thrift Store in Conroe and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, wife, and son-in-law Michael Ferguson of Houston along with many extended family and dear friends.

Survivors include his daughter and caretaker Linda Ferguson, daughter Wanda Schroeder, son Robert Schroeder; granddaughter Gayle Hall and husband Wade Hall, grandson Spc. Cody Schroeder, stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska; great-grandchildren Alexis Ferguson and Hunter Hall; great-great-granddog Bentley M. Ferguson; sister-in-law Mary Schroeder, sister-in-law Francis McWhorter; and generations of nieces, nephews and cousins. He also met many new friends at his last residence in Reunion Court Independent Living of Kingwood, Tx.

Linda and Gayle would also like to thank the Elara Caring Hospice Team for their care and support in his last days.

We will miss you Pawpaw, vaya con Dios.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. Following the visitation, a funeral service will start at 2:00pm with a graveside service immediately following in Garden Park Cemetery. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com