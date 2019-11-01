Bernard Lee Grygar, 70, crossed over on October 21, 2019, at his country home outside Conroe. He was born November 12, 1948, in Dallas, Texas, to Josephine and Walter Grygar and is survived by his mother.

Other survivors are his wife Janice; brother Norbert and wife Lynn of Temple, Texas; brother Leslie: brother David and wife Martha of Carrollton, Texas; daughter Kristi and husband David Wallington of Spring, Texas; stepdaughter Pamela Fisk of Dallas, Texas; stepson Matthew and wife Angie Fisk of Katy, Texas; grandchildren David Wallington, Heather Wallington, Charlotte Fisk, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernie was a graduate of Rogers High School, Rogers, TX and received a bachelors degree in business from Baylor University. He was in special risks insurance most of his career and after retirement worked as a scribe for special needs students at Lone Star College.

He was a member of First Christian Church Conroe where he once served as an elder and assisted weekly with food pantry deliveries. He was an avid reader, vacationer, and theater goer. He was always active and tried not to miss his regular water aerobics classes.

He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved music and compiling songs into playlists to enjoy and share with others. He was hardworking, fun loving, and liked both cooking in his kitchen and dining on special recipes. Most of all he enjoyed playing games and joking with his family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be on Tuesday, November 5, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of First Christian Church Conroe, 3600 N. Loop 336 West, followed by lunch in the church's gathering room