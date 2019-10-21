Bernice Antczak, 91 years young, Montgomery, Texas & Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Beautiful Bernice departed from this life 10/19/2019, 3 months after losing the love of her life, Joe, after 73 years of a loving marriage.

"My darling Joe, I can finally be with you again so we may continue our journey together. Our children will be fine, as they told me that they will always feel our presence and our love for them."

Bernice will be remembered for her zest for life and unending accomplishments while always putting others first and the ability to light up the world with her genuine smile and kind words.

Her talents were unending being a leader and mentor to her girl scout troops for 10 years, 4-H leader for 5 years, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International/ Great Lakes Council Woman of the Year in 1984, accomplished seamstress, creator of arts and crafts, Gardener, Realtor, Horsewoman, and good friend while being, first always, a loving wife and mother, Grandmother, foster mother and mentor. As her adoring family reflects the beautiful memories they ask - when did she have time to do all this?? She was always first and foremost a loving wife and Mother; always positive, encouraging and teaching an appreciative work ethic by example.

Bernice is survived by her 4 children, Andy Antczak, Louise and husband Rick Priemer, Kathy and husband Doug Joslyn, Patti and husband Alec Lis, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren.

Bernice will be missed dearly, but all who knew her & devoted husband, Joe, find peace and happiness knowing they are together again. They will be in our memory & hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 23 at 10:30 AM at the Montgomery United Methodist Church, 22548 Highway 105 West Montgomery, Tx. 77356. You may leave written memorials at www.shmfh.com. Any memorials may be sent to the Montgomery United Methodist Church Choir Department in her memory.