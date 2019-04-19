Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertrand A. Dionne.

Bertrand Alfred Dionne Jr., a native Texan, was born in Port Arthur on January 14, 1943 to Bertrand Alfred Dionne Sr. and Dorothy Whittington Dionne, both deceased. He left this life for the next one on April 8, 2019. He was 76 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Ruth Hodges Dionne. They resided in Vicksburg Subdivision in the Spring-Woodlands area of Montgomery County for 43 years.

Their son, Bradley Allyn Dionne, passed away in June of 2011. Survivors include their daughter, Jennifer Lynn Dionne Holden and her husband, Keith John (KJ) Holden, and their two children, Devin Alexander Holden and Dylan Price Holden of Spring.

He is also survived by a granddaughter, Kierstyne Elizabeth Brown of Spring, Texas.

Dionne was an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow. He served his country as a Marine Corps Reservist. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1961.

He owned two insurance personnel placement firms in Houston, Insurance Search and Rainbow Personnel.

He was a founder of the Tri-County Barnstormers, an organization for enthusiasts of building and flying remote control aircraft in Montgomery County. He was also an active participant in the Tomball chapter, Single Action Shooting Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Klein Funeral Home in Magnolia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in his memory to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Special Thanks to White Orchid Hospice of Houston for the compassionate professional care they provided over the past year.