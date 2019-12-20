Our mother, Bessie A. Butler, was born in a one room house in Hungerford, Texas to Agnes Konvicka on October 21, 1931. She passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 88, surrounded by all her children. She was born into poverty and worked hard her entire life to give to her children what she did not have. She was a devout Catholic who put the Lord first in all her heart, soul, and mind. Our mom was a beloved wife of the late Ernest L. Butler Sr., with whom she shared over 65 years of marriage. She had an uncompromised commitment to her family as a loving mother, while also being a successful entrepreneur, running multiple businesses in Conroe since 1960.

She is preceded in death by her mother and husband. She is survived by her brother Bennie Konvicka and wife Dean. Left to celebrate her life and mourn her death are her children: Ernest L. Butler Jr and wife, Cathy; Belinda Butler Currey and husband, Larry; Rockey L. Butler and wife, Stacey; and Pamela L. Butler. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Ernest L. Butler III and wife, Lacey; Kacey L. Butler, Jonathan M. Currey, Blake P. Butler, Faith L. Butler, Candis L. Kuykendall and husband, Kenny; Cameron C. O'Keefe and wife, Sheresa; and Connor K. O'Keefe and wife, Kelsey. She was adored by seven great grandchildren: Ethan and Levi Butler; Emma, Evelyn, and Benjamin Currey; Jameson and Killian O'Keefe.

Friends are invited to join the family for our mom's wake on December 22nd, Sunday evening from 4:00 to 6:00, with a rosary afterwards, at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas. Her Funeral will be on December 23rd, Monday morning at 11:00, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Waverly, Texas. Interment will follow at Elmina Cemetery.

She was the Heartbeat of the Butler family.

