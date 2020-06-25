Bessie "Odell" Jones
1923 - 2020
Bessie Odell Rabon Jones, 97 of Montgomery passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born June 9, 1923 in Logansport, Louisiana to Boner and Estella Jones.

Bessie, best known as Odell, was a member of the Rabon Chapel Church of Christ. For over 50 years she worked in the greenhouse nursery, first at Walton Greenhouses under Karmon Walton before it became Conroe Greenhouses under John and June Crisp. Odell enjoyed picking peas, berries and peaches, fishing, and casino trips, but most of all she enjoyed the company of her grandchildren. Above all else she loved her family unconditionally.

Odell was preceded in death by her late husbands, William "Billy" Lester Rabon, Jr. and Wilburn Jones, son Charles Duncan, grandson, William "Billy" Lester Rabon, IV, her two sisters and her two brothers. She is survived by her children Pat Neskorik, Linda McReynolds, William Lester Rabon, III and his wife Sue, Boner Jasper Rabon, and Morgan Ray Rabon and wife Debra, 17 Grandchildren, 41 Great Grandchildren, and 9 Great Great Grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Nita Rabon, and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Cartwright-Sunday Cemetery on Rabon Chapel Road.




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 25 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cartwright-Sunday Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
