age 86, left this earth peacefully on July 24, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in her heavenly home. She was born in Bush, Louisiana to Zethal and L.D. Crawford on December 28, 1932. Bettie met and married the love of her life, Wayne Lee Moon, in Conroe, Texas. Bettie and Wayne were the proud parents of Jeffrey, Gregory and Darrell. Sadly, Bettie lost Wayne at the young age of 46 and remained a widow for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by brothers, A.D. Crawford of DeRidder, Louisiana and Stanley Crawford of Conroe, Texas. Bettie kept very busy through the years. She was a devoted member and Sunday school teacher at both First Baptist Church and West Conroe Baptist Church. She founded and was a member of River Pointe Baptist Church in Conroe, where she attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years and also volunteered. She played the ukulele in the "Happy Strings" band as well. Every Friday, she played cards with a group of her many friends. Bettie was also a volunteer at Conroe Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law Frances Crawford of DeRidder, Louisiana and Anne Crawford of Conroe. Frances was like her sister and was lovingly by her side when she passed. She is also survived by her sons, Jeff Moon and wife Allison, Gregg Moon and wife Kathy and Darrell Moon and wife Terry. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Kara Kowalik and husband Tommy, Laura Ferguson and husband Brad, Corey Moon and wife Nicole, Joseph Drake and wife Jenny, Taylor Brass and husband Michael, Amanda Moon and Emily Moon. Her great-grandchildren are Keaton, Katie and Tyler Kowalik, Grace and Trey Ferguson, Brayden Brass and her newest baby girl, Emersyn Adeline Brass, due any day. She is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family.

Her given name was Bettie, but she was known by most who knew and loved her as Mammaw Moon. She was dearly loved as a selfless, generous, excellent Mom and Grandmother. Friends are invited to visit with the family at 1PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at River Pointe Baptist Church, 700 Gladstell Road, Conroe, Texas 77304. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to River Pointe Baptist Church in Bettie's name. The family would like to thank Sharon Scott and her team of care givers as well as Vantage Hospice. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:6-8