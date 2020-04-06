Betty Amelia [Kennedy] Neighbors, age 97, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Montgomery, Texas. Betty was born in East Grand Rapids, Michigan to Amelia and Aubrey Kennedy on March 7, 1922.

Betty attended Michigan State University where she studied Home Economics. She earned her degree in 1943 and remained a lifelong fan of the Michigan State Spartans. Betty and husband, Allen, moved many times with his job and eventually retired to Tryon, North Carolina where they were active gardeners as well as volunteers for a number of organizations. She was honored by the governor of North Carolina for her years of service to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. In 2003, they moved to Texas to be closer to their son and his family.

Betty is survived by her son, Jeff, daughter-in-law, Frances, granddaughters, Casey Quiggle [Brett], and Erin Mohl [Jason] and her four great-granddaughters. She is also survived by a sister, Lucy Hammond, and a brother, Tom Kennedy, both of Michigan. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Neighbors, sisters, Jane Millsom, Mary Lou Moody and brother, Jack Kennedy.