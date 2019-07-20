On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Betty Lenora Groce Graham, loving mother of two children, went home to be with the Lord at age 74. Betty was born on January 11, 1945, in New Orleans, LA to James Theodore (J.T.) and Vada Mae (Auld) Groce. On February 27, 1963, she married Don Hammond. They raised two daughters, Vicki, and Melissa (Myssi). Betty later married Lloyd Thomas (Tommy) Graham on February 10, 1995. Betty and Tommy remained married until his passing in 2012.

Betty was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She always made sure to provide a safe, loving Christian home for her family and friends. Betty loved socializing and serving her community. She was active in several ladies groups where she was known for her generous heart, and loving friendly spirit. She also stayed very involved with her family and friends and was considered a vital part of their lives. She loved the Lord and was a faithful servant to His glory as a long-time member of Mims Baptist Church.

She was committed to her career with Montgomery County where she served for 47 years until her retirement in 2015. In this lifelong career, she served 26 of those years in the Treasurers Department. In 2014 she received a 45-year service pin, she was the first employee ever to receive a 45-year service pin.

Betty was preceded in death by her father, J.T. Groce, her mother, Vada Groce, her beloved husband Tommy Graham, and sister Gloria Patrick. She is survived by her two children, Vicki Hammond of New Braunfels, Tx., Myssi Rogers and husband Bo Rogers of Conroe, Tx., and brother Charles Groce and wife Laynell of Willis, Tx. Grandchildren, Morgan Mack, Colin Mack, Devin Mack, Megan Mack, Maizy Cantu and husband Eric, Hunter Mack and wife Autumn, Ethan Mack and Zoe Rogers. Great-Grandchildren, Molly Mack, Jaden Mack, Kobe Mack, and Delilah Mack. She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Visitation will be held at Metcalf Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mims Baptist Church at 10 am with graveside services following immediately after at Whispering Pines Cemetery.