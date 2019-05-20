After a long and happy life, Betty Joyce Baker left us for heaven on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Graveside services will take place Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Conroe Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. David Green officiating. The family will receive visitors Tuesday May 21 at Metcalf Funeral Home in Conroe from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

Betty is proceeded in death by her husband James Royce Baker, and her mother Ozella Traylor. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Westbrook and husband Drew, son Mark Baker and wife Teia, brother Harold Humphrey and wife Maynel, grandchildren Keaton Smith, Renee Hehman, Benjamin Baker and Logan Baker great-grandchildren Georgie Hehman and Dustin Baker, nephews Jeff Humphrey and Chris Humphrey.

She moved to Houston from Conroe after her marriage to James. Betty was the instructor for the award winning Tex-Anns drill team at Sam Rayburn High School for 27 years. In 2014 she was selected as one of the original Hall of Honor recipients at Sam Rayburn in recognition of her success and the impact she made on the young ladies she taught. After her retirement she was active in the lady's circle at First Presbyterian Conroe. She enjoyed spending time with her friends in both the Walden Recipe Club and Bunco group with her sister-in-law and long-time best friend Maynel Humphrey.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe, Houston 77030 http://www.houstonhospice.org/donate.aspx .