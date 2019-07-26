Betty MacDonald passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Betty was born in Breckenridge, Texas on January 1, 1927. While attending high school, she met a dashing young fighter pilot named Glenn, whom she married at age 18. In 1956, the couple moved to the Houston area where they raised their children, until relocating to Montgomery in the 90's. Betty and Glenn worked together to build an exceptional life over the course of 57 years of faithful marriage.

In addition to being a devoted wife, attentive mother and doting grandmother, Betty was an accomplished artist and avid golfer. She was strong in both mind and spirit and was respected and loved by all who knew her. This exceptional woman will be dearly missed and will live forever in our hearts.

Betty was the loving wife to Glenn MacDonald, who preceded her in death in 2002. She is survived by her 3 children, Brent MacDonald (Chris), Cindy Martino (Roy), and Tom MacDonald; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. in The Chapel of Forest Park The Woodlands, with a reception to follow immediately after.