Beverly Ann Montgomery passed away the morning of December 16, 2019, in Conroe, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robin N. Montgomery, of Richards, TX, author, and columnist for the Conroe Courier. She is the mother of four: Joy Montgomery, Executive Director of the Heritage Museum of Montgomery County, in Conroe, Rosanna "Roxi" Anderson, LTC (USA Retired), CPA of Bentwater on Lake Conroe, Jim Montgomery, retired teacher of Montgomery High School and Teresa Leach of Montgomery. Additionally, she is survived by twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard Ryan and Edna Bertrand, along with the beloved woman who raised her, Elizabeth Payne, and twin sons, Alexander and Samuel Montgomery.

Beverly was a master pianist and a school teacher with a master's degree in English. She and Robin worked at a high school in Arapaho, OK and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK, respectively. They also lived four years in Europe where Robin taught in a Master of International Relations program for US military officers. Beverly was quite at home there as her first language was French (French Creole) and she was proficient in German.

On retirement, Beverly and Robin lived in Richards, Texas where she played the piano for Richards Baptist Church while Robin was the music director. Later, they lived several years in Dayton, Tennessee, while Robin served as Interim Vice President for Oxford Graduate School.

While younger, in addition to being a fabulous pianist with perfect pitch, Beverly was also possessed of a grand sense of humor and was an accomplished dancer and singer. She adored and loved to be with and help her children and grandchildren and was a master researcher and writer, not to mention a great and versatile cook. She also loved to travel, exploring new areas and embracing new adventures of multiple types.

Services for Beverly Montgomery are scheduled for Saturday, December 21s, at 1:00 pm, at Cashner Funeral home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe TX 77303. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 20the 5-7 pm and Gravesite service at Pools Cemetery at 3:30 pm on Saturday, December 21st following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The Heritage Museum of Montgomery County, 1506 1-45 north, Inside Candy Cane Park 77301.