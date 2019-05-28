Beverly Jo Putman Martin of Willis, TX, passed away at home on Sunday, May 19 2019 at the age of 61. She was born in Montgomery, AL on December 11, 1957.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 39 years, Junior Martin of Willis, TX; son and spouse, Henry "Buddy" and Tammy Martin; daughter and spouse, Amanda and Chris Tallon; son, Johnny Martin; daughter and boyfriend, Johanna Martin and Justin Fortner; grandchildren, Chelsey, Hannah, Brad, Lacey, Jordan, Blake, Breanna, Christin, Ashton, Zoey, Jerald and Weston; great-grandchildren, Cash, Dylan, Kara-Leigh, Analise and Izabel; brothers, Ricky Putman and Woody Gates; sister, Donna Rebel; and several step brother and step sisters.

She was preceded in death by her father Roland Putman; mother Mary Alice Gates and step father Lloyd Gates; and sister Mary Alice Gates.

The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, with a celebration with food and drinks at the Martin Home afterwards. Written condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com